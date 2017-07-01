Four motorcycle riders killed in Keith County crash

JULY 1, 2017 (OGALLALA, NEB.) — A Saturday morning crash south of Lake McConaughy claimed the lives of four motorcycle riders. The accident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Highway 26 near mile marker 136 in Keith County.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers believe a vehicle crossed the center line and struck two motorcycles traveling in the opposite direction. Each motorcycle was carrying two riders. All four motorcycle riders were killed.

The riders of one motorcycle were Sheila Matheny, 54, and James Matheny 61, of Bedford, Iowa. The riders of the other motorcycle were Michal Weese, 58, and Jerolyn Weese, 59, of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Colorado for treatment of injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol urges motorists to use extra caution during the holiday weekend as a record number of

travelers are expected to be on the roads throughout the country.