Four Submit their Names for Court of Appeals Judge in the Fifth Judicial District

Lincoln, Ne. — David J. A. Bargen, Adams; Melodie T. Bellamy, Kearney; S. Colin Palm, Bellevue; and Lawrence E. Welch, Jr., Beaver Lake, have submitted applications for appointment as Court of Appeals Judge in the 5th Judicial District consisting of Adams, Butler, Cass, Clay, Colfax, Fillmore, Gage, Hall, Hamilton, Jefferson, Johnson, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Saunders, Thayer, Webster and York counties. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Everett O. Inbody effective January 1, 2018.

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held at the York County Courthouse, 510 North Lincoln Avenue, district courtroom, in York, Nebraska, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. The Commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.

A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-court-appeals-fifth-district.

For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call (402) 471-3730. For persons with hearing impairments, please call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.