Four-wheeler accident kills McCool man

MCCOOL – A McCool man is dead after his ATV rolled over on top of him in rural York County Sunday. The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a field approximately three miles west of McCool at 1:30 a.m. It was determined that 65-year-old Harry Herron of McCool was spraying on a four-wheeler when he got to close to a washout, causing the ATV to roll on top of him, killing him. Herron was found in the field by coworkers early Sunday morning after not coming back from the field on Saturday afternoon.