Fourth York meth lab operator sentenced

YORK – The fourth and final individual involved with a meth operation in York has been given jail time. Simon Sweeney, 37, was sentenced Friday in York County District Court to a minimum term of six years with a maximum term of 12 years behind bars for his role in producing methamphetamine. Sweeney was originally charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), a Class 4 Felony and being a Habitual Criminal. He pled no contest to the first charge and had the charge amended to a Class 4 felony while the other two charges were dismissed. Sweeney was credited with 74 days already served. He failed to show up for court in late March and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sweeney was arrested in March 2017 along with his wife, Echo, Travis Ziegler and Allen Wilcox after York Police served a search warrant at 307 E Ninth Street. There authoritites found several items used to make meth, including a five gallon bucket that contained a bi-product of manufacturing meth. Baggies, syringes and pipes were found throughout the residence that tested positive for meth. While it wasn’t an active lab, police suspect at one time they were manufacturing meth and had the components to start again.

Echo Sweeney, 30, was sentenced on Sept. 25 after reaching a plea abatement to all three charges and was sentenced to the Fifth Judicial District Court Problem Solving Court. Problem-solving courts are post plea or post adjudicatory intensive supervision treatment programs designed for high risk and high need individuals. The purpose of the program is to reduce recidivism by fostering a comprehensive and coordinated court response using early intervention, appropriate treatment, intensive supervision, and consistent judicial oversight. Simon and Echo’s nine-year-old daughter was living in the home at the time of the arrests. Used syringes were present and accessible in the juveniles’ bedroom along with the bi-product of meth in the garage and accessible to the child. The Sweeney’s were forced to terminate their parenting rights. The girl was placed in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Wilcox was sentenced to three years of probation. He was originally charged with Possession of Ephedrine-Intent to Make Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, both Class 4 Felonies and Manufacturing Methamphetamine a Class 2 Felony. Wilcox pled no contest to an amended charge of Attempted Conspiracy to Manufacture Meth to a Class 2A felony. The other two charges were dropped. Wilcox was then sentenced Nov. 13 in York County District Court to serve three years of supervised probation.

Ziegler, 37, was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail with 16 days of credit and 36 months of probation for his role in manufacturing meth in York. Ziegler was originally charged with three different counts: Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine, a Class 2 Felony; Possession of Ephedrine-Intent to Make Meth and Possession of a Controlled Substance, both Class 4 Felonies. After reaching a plea deal with prosecutors, his first charge was reduced to Possession of Ephedrine-Intent to Make Meth, the second charge was reduced to Possession of a Controlled Substance and the third charge was dismissed.