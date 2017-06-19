Frakes Appoints Candace Bottorf as General Counsel of Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

Today, Director Scott R. Frakes announced the appointment of Candace Bottorf as the new Nebraska Department of Correctional Services general counsel.

She has been in the York County Attorney’s office for the past seven years. She became the deputy York county attorney in April 2010, was appointed as county attorney in February 2012 and elected in 2014.

As county attorney, she handled all employment issues for the county, including working with labor unions, advising the county board on civil matters, and handling employee disciplinary matters. She also represented the State of Nebraska in all criminal prosecutions and mental health commitments, including civil commitments for sex offenders released from prison.

“In her role as York County Attorney, Ms. Bottorf has been a great partner to NDCS and the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW),” said Director Frakes. “Her knowledge of the criminal justice system will aid her in getting up-to-speed and managing the legal division.”

Bottorf said, “I am very excited for the opportunity to work with Director Frakes to ensure NDCS operates within the law. I am committed to the agency’s mission to keep people safe and will do so with integrity and compassion.”

Bottorf was first licensed to practice law in Arizona in 1999, then Nevada in 2005. She came home to Nebraska in 2006 and opened her own law practice in Sutton, Nebraska in 2008.

She is filling the position vacated by Julie Smith, who was appointed to a judgeship in May. Bottorf will begin her work with NDCS on June 26, 2017.