Franklin fire victim identified

An autopsy has confirmed the identity of the victim of a house fire in Franklin this month as 71-year-old Margaret M. Nielsen. In a news release, Franklin County Attorney Henry Schenker said the autopsy, performed on Thursday also determined her cause of death as smoke inhalation. Nielsen was found dead following the fire that was reported on Monday January 23, 2017 at 7:53am. Adam Matzner, Chief Investigator with the State Fire Marshall’s Office, said the fire was caused by “an unattended candle”.

Franklin Fire Chief Dan Dorn told KRVN News that the house is located near 15th and “O” streets. When they arrived on scene he said “the flames were coming out the south window of the house. Dorn added that “there was a lot of heat damage, especially in the room where the fire was at. And smoke and heat damage in the rest of the house”. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Police Department assisted the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department and Volunteer Rescue Squad.