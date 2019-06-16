Free Family Fishing Event at the Archway

Kearney, Neb., June 13, 2019 – On Tuesday, June 18, the Archway will team up with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to present a free family fishing event on the Archway’s ponds. The event will be held from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. No previous experience or registration is required and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission supplies the poles and tackle.

“This is a great opportunity for beginners to try their hand at fishing with guidance from some experienced anglers,” says Archway Event Coordinator Jill Epley. “Fish in the Archway’s ponds include catfish, blue gill, largemouth bass, and more.”

Signage near the Archway entrance will direct participants to the eastern end of the Archway’s ponds where the group will meet at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s trailer to gather supplies and get started.

“It’s a fun, inexpensive way for families to get outside and enjoy fishing together,” says Epley, “Come out and have some fun!”

