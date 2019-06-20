Free Fans, Cooling Assistance Programs Now Available to Some Nebraskans

Lincoln – With summer upon us and with temperatures on the rise, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is again distributing free fans, and offering other cooling assistance programs, through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

DHHS has partnered with 28 organizations in 42 Nebraska counties to distribute fans purchased with federal funds to Nebraskans in need. A list of fan distribution locations can be found on the DHHS web page. Eligibility is determined by the organizations that hand out the fans.

Last year, partner organizations distributed 3,321 fans across the state.

DHHS also has other programs to help those who struggle to keep cool during the summer months.

The Cooling Assistance Program provides bill payment aid, the Crisis Program assists with emergency energy payments, Deposit Assistance helps with energy deposits and reconnections, the Window Air Conditioning Unit Assistance program pays for window air conditioners and the Repair/Replacement Program benefits homeowners who need central air system repairs.

The programs are available to Nebraskans who qualify for LIHEAP, but each also has other eligibility requirements. Qualification guidelines and more information about each of the programs can be found on DHHS’ LIHEAP web page.

To see if you qualify for LIHEAP, or any of the DHHS cooling assistance programs, go to ACCESSNebraska.gov or call Access Nebraska in Lincoln at (402) 323-3900, in Omaha at (402) 595-1258 or statewide at 1-800-383-4278 or visit a local DHHS office.