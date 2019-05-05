Free Workshops on Managing Operations in an Energy Emergency Being Offered to Community Officials

(LINCOLN, NE) — The Nebraska Energy Office and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, through funding provided by the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Program, are offering two free workshops to local officials.

Nebraska Energy Assurance Initiative Workshops will be held in Ogallala on June 11, and in Columbus on June 13, 2019. The training will provide information and resources to community officials on planning and managing operations during an energy emergency.

The workshops will cover topics such as:

Natural gas, propane, motor fuels and electricity supply chain interruptions — fuel storage and shut off issues/supply interruptions and responses

Renewable energy and distributed generation — wind and community solar options

How to involve various local government stakeholders and how to champion the Energy Assurance planning process

Long-term energy emergency strategies for your communities and counties and funding resources

Attendees will be reimbursed for their mileage and are eligible for a free one-night stay at a hotel. The deadline for hotel reservations is May 31, 2019.

Registration information, hotel and workshop locations, and a preliminary agenda can be found at: http://www.neo.ne.gov/energyassurance/EAtraining.html

For more information on the Nebraska Energy Assurance Initiative Workshops contact:

Doris Jansky

doris.jansky@nebraska.gov

402-471-3538

or

Ed Holbrook

ed.holbrook@nebraska.gov

402-471-3356