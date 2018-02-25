Free workshops to focus on spring turkey hunting

LINCOLN, Neb. – Learn all aspects of spring turkey hunting at free workshops hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission across the state.

The workshops are designed for individuals with limited experience who want to expand their knowledge of turkey hunting. Topics will include strategies, equipment, turkey biology and ways to increase a hunter’s confidence and success.

With lots of birds, a long season and plentiful and affordable permits – including $8 permits for youth – Nebraska offers the best turkey hunting opportunities in the United States and is a great place for new hunters to get started.

The workshop schedule is:

March 17 – McCook, Mid-Plains Community College, 1205 E. 3rd St., 1-4 p.m.

March 27 – Lincoln, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., 6-8:30 p.m.

March 28 – Chadron, Chadron State College, 1000 Main St., 6-8:30 p.m.

March 29 – Louisville, Platte River State Park, 14421 346th St., 6-8:30 p.m.

March 29 – Hastings, Lincoln Park Fire Stations, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

April 3 – North Platte, Mid-Plains Community College, 601 W. State Farm Road, 6-8:30 p.m.

In addition, a Turkey Calling 101 clinic will be held April 10 at the education center in Lincoln from 6 to 8:30 p.m. For a $5 fee, participants can bring their box, slate or mouth calls and hone their skills with the help of instructors.

To register, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/workshops.