Fremont approves $250K loan for new baseball team

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ City officials in eastern Nebraska have approved a $250,000 economic development loan that will help bring a new baseball team to town.

The Fremont City Council approved a resolution to give a forgivable loan to Expedition League Inc., a summer collegiate baseball league. The Fremont Tribune reports that the league currently has eight teams in the Dakotas, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Fremont Grant Coordinator Lottie Mitchell says the loan’s terms require Expedition League to maintain a team in Fremont for five years.

Expedition League President Steve Wagner says the league is summer collegiate league is similar to a minor league baseball experience. He says the Fremont-based team will play 32 home games from late May through early August.

He says the funds will be used to make upgrades to Moeller Field.