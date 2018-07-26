class="post-template-default single single-post postid-325421 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Fremont man gets 4 years for setting Dodge County fires | KRVN Radio

Fremont man gets 4 years for setting Dodge County fires

BY Associated Press | July 26, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Fremont man gets 4 years for setting Dodge County fires

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ A 20-year-old Fremont man has been given four years in prison for setting several fires in Dodge County.

The Fremont Tribune reports that Zachary Wanamaker was sentenced Wednesday in Fremont. He’d pleaded no contest to four counts after prosecutors dropped others.

Authorities say no one was injured in any of the fires and that the $200,0 in damage at the Robert Hunt Family Sports Complex fire in Scribner was largest monetary loss in any of the blazes.

The fires included one at a vacant house just north of Fremont on Dec. 28.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments