Fremont man gets 4 years for setting Dodge County fires

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ A 20-year-old Fremont man has been given four years in prison for setting several fires in Dodge County.

The Fremont Tribune reports that Zachary Wanamaker was sentenced Wednesday in Fremont. He’d pleaded no contest to four counts after prosecutors dropped others.

Authorities say no one was injured in any of the fires and that the $200,0 in damage at the Robert Hunt Family Sports Complex fire in Scribner was largest monetary loss in any of the blazes.

The fires included one at a vacant house just north of Fremont on Dec. 28.