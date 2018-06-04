Fremont mayor fined for not disclosing conflict of interest

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The mayor of Fremont has agreed to pay a $2,250 civil penalty for failing to disclose he owned a business that was awarded city contracts.

Scott Getzschman acknowledged in a settlement agreement that the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission had enough evidence to find him in violation of political disclosure laws. The commission released the agreement Friday.

Amy Schaffer alleged that Getzschman hadn’t disclosed he owned Getzschman Heating, LLC when the business was awarded six contracts and failed to make the contracts agenda items at city council meetings. He was fined for his role in two contracts totaling $860.

The commission says it was public knowledge that Getzschman owned the business, but state law requires public office holders to state conflicts of interest on the record.