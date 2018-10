Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office is reminding residents that they still have time to register to vote for the upcoming general election _ they’ll just have to do it in person after Friday.

Oct. 19 is the last day to register online, by mail or some other means, such as at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

But those who missed that deadline can still register to vote in person at their county election office until Oct. 26.

Election Day is Nov. 6.