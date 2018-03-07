Frontier County woman struck by pickup

The Frontier County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident in which a rural Curtis woman was struck by a pickup being driven by her husband. It was reported around 6:02pm Monday evening south of Curtis. Frontier County Sheriff Dan Rupp says preliminary information indicates that 42-year-old Verena Farr of rural Curtis had been run over by the back dual tires of a Ford F-250 pickup driven by her husband, 40-year-old Matthew Farr.

Sheriff’s officers along with fire and rescue responded to the scene. Mrs. Farr was transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte by ambulance and later flown to a hospital in Omaha.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.