Fugitive arrested in Holdrege Monday afternoon

The Holdrege Police Department was assisted by Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol in apprehending a fugitive being sought by the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force in the Lincoln area. According to the Department, the subject was wanted for 9 arrest warrants from Phelps, Lincoln, Dawson, Buffalo, & Lancaster Counties. The name and age of the subject was not given.

The warrants ranged in charge severity from minor infractions to multiple felonies. The arrest took place near the intersection of 9th & Morton streets in Holdrege around 2:00pm Monday without incident.

The Holdrege Police Department expressed their appreciate for the involved agencies and the help from the community in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.