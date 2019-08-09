Fundraising Dinner in Gering Raises Thousands for Canal Disaster Relief Fund

Thursday evening’s dinner-time fundraising effort in Gering for producers impacted by the failure of the Ft. Laramie Canal was a big success.

Grilling for Growers at the Fresh Foods parking lot serving over a thousand people with a burger, hot dog or brat with chips and a drink.

Kerri Dishman with Fresh Foods tells KNEB News it was an amazing turnout for an idea that literally came together in just under a week on a suggestion from a customer, and snow-balled from there. “It was amazing with what the businesses did, and now we see the community coming out, and it’s just overwhelming with the love that we have here in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.”

Dishman says the event was so popular, staff literally had to start making burger patties in the store to keep up with the demand for the five-dollar meals.

She tells us the meals, raffle and donations raised more than $10,000 for the Ft. Laramie Canal Disaster Relief Fund coordinated by the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.