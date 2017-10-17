Furnas County man arrested on child pornography

An Oxford man was taken into custody on October 12th, following the execution of search warrant at his residence by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Sheriff Kurt Kapperman says the investigation began on September 12th following a lead from Holdrege Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office then contacted the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office for assistance with the investigation.

Fifty-nine-year-old Brian J. Dusatko, Sr. was home at the time of the search. Dusatko was arrested after his cellphone was located in the residence and searched. Multiple photographs of young girls were found on the phone.

Dusatko is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of Possession of Child Pornography in Furnas County Court on October 23rd. His bond is set at 10% of $25,000.