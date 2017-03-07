Furnas County Sheriff: 19 year old Beaver City man stabbed, juvenile cited

A Beaver City man is hospitalized following a stabbing and a 16 year old has been cited for first degree assault and use of a weapon in the incident. At approximately 10:31 a.m. on Monday, the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at an apartment in Beaver City. They found a 19 year old man had been stabbed five times in the torso. The victim was transported to Tri Valley Hopsital in Cambridge by Beaver City EMS. The victim was later flown to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A 16 year old Beaver City resident was taken into custody from his residence without incident. The juvenile suspect was later transported to a secure juvenile holding facility. The charges are class II felonies which carry a maximum of 50 years imprisonment if charged as an adult.