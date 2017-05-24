Furnas County vehicle stop leads to drug arrests

Five people were arrested on drug-related charges following a Monday night traffic stop in Arapahoe. A Furnas County Deputy Sheriff arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 48 year old Hastings man, for driving under suspension. During the stop, the deputy saw a methamphetamine pipe and a two baggies of meth. The driver was successful in breaking the meth pipe. The deputy also found two knives in the vehicle and discovered that the driver was a convicted felon. The driver was transported and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a felon, destruction of evidence, driving under suspension and no proof of insurance and no registration.

More investigation led to a search warrant being issued for a residence in the 400 block of Vine Street in Arapahoe. The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant at about 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The search revealed methamphetamine, liquid methamphetmine, a large knife and drug paraphernalia.

Four occupants of the home were arrested: a 34 year old Omaha woman, a 21 year old Hastings woman and a 29 year old woman and 46 year old man both of Araphahoe. The four were jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The man was also arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Bond has been set at $25,000, 10-percent for all five suspects. Arraignment has been set for June 5 in Furnas County Court.