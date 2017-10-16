class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266090 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Furnas, Red Willow and Hitchcock producers eligible for cover crop initiative

BY Nebraska Game and Parks | October 16, 2017
Image courtesy of UNL Cropwatch

LINCOLN, Neb. – Ag producers in Furnas, Red Willow and Hitchcock counties are eligible to receive assistance planting cover crops to enhance soil health and wildlife habitat.

The Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Cropland Cover Initiative provides financial and technical assistance to ag producers who adopt multispecies cover-crop mixtures for improving soil health and wildlife habitat. Cost share is available for cover crop seed and planting.

The initiative is a partnership between the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever and Nebraska Environmental Trust.

Goals of the initiative include providing habitat for upland game birds, providing forage for grazing, improving moisture infiltration, and suppressing weeds.

