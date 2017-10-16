Furnas, Red Willow and Hitchcock producers eligible for cover crop initiative

LINCOLN, Neb. – Ag producers in Furnas, Red Willow and Hitchcock counties are eligible to receive assistance planting cover crops to enhance soil health and wildlife habitat.
The Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Cropland Cover Initiative provides financial and technical assistance to ag producers who adopt multispecies cover-crop mixtures for improving soil health and wildlife habitat. Cost share is available for cover crop seed and planting.
The initiative is a partnership between the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever and Nebraska Environmental Trust.
Goals of the initiative include providing habitat for upland game birds, providing forage for grazing, improving moisture infiltration, and suppressing weeds.