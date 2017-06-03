Future of Nebraska residents’ health care uncertain

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The only potential choice for individual health insurance in Nebraska still hasn’t decided whether to offer plans next year that meet the Affordable Care Act’s standards.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the discussion about Medica Health’s plans for 2018 was triggered by an announcement Thursday that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska will drop its last two individual health plans that meet ACA standards, which include accepting all applicants and providing a wide range of health benefits.

Nebraska residents seeking insurance not connected to an employer or government-sponsored plan might not have options for ACA-compliant insurance if Medica pulls out of the individual health insurance market.

Geoff Bartsch of Medica says while the company is on track to continue next year, there’s always a possibility for Congress to “change the landscape.”