Future uncertain for 911 technology upgrades in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ It’s unclear how soon Nebraska emergency dispatchers will be able to harness technologies that would bring the state’s 911 system into the smartphone age.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission and a public safety consulting firm called Mission Critical Partners have studied the transition to Next-Generation 911 since at least 2013. Last year lawmakers assigned the groups to create a plan for its implementation.

But a 100-page draft report that was released ahead of a Thursday hearing shows the consultants and the commission still haven’t settled on a path going forward.

The draft offers three options for the new system, ranging from a site-by-site revamp of existing 911 centers to an overhaul combining all 70 centers into six or 10 locations.