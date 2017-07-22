class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249308 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Future uncertain for 911 technology upgrades in Nebraska

BY Associated Press | July 22, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ It’s unclear how soon Nebraska emergency dispatchers will be able to harness technologies that would bring the state’s 911 system into the smartphone age.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission and a public safety consulting firm called Mission Critical Partners have studied the transition to Next-Generation 911 since at least 2013. Last year lawmakers assigned the groups to create a plan for its implementation.

But a 100-page draft report that was released ahead of a Thursday hearing shows the consultants and the commission still haven’t settled on a path going forward.

The draft offers three options for the new system, ranging from a site-by-site revamp of existing 911 centers to an overhaul combining all 70 centers into six or 10 locations.

 

 

