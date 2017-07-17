Gale questions how Trump panel will use voter data

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s secretary of state wants to know more about how a federal commission plans to use voter information before he provides it.

Secretary of State John Gale sent a letter Monday to President Donald Trump’s election commission seeking more details about how Nebraska voter data would be kept private.

Trump’s commission was formed to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, but critics say it’s looking for ways to suppress the vote and the requests are an invasion of privacy.

Gale said he hasn’t had any serious concerns about the integrity of Nebraska’s elections since he took office in 2000. Gale, like Trump, is a Republican.

Gale then suggested several things that could be done to improve election security, including giving local election officials access to a database