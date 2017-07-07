Gale wants assurances before sharing data with Trump panel

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s secretary of state says he’ll comply with a federal commission’s request for publicly available voter information, but only if he gets assurances about how the data will be used and secured.

Secretary of State John Gale said in a statement Thursday that he has concerns about how data will be kept private in a national database.

He says President Donald Trump’s election commission hasn’t yet specified its reasons for requesting the data, so he doesn’t know whether releasing the information complies with state law.

Trump’s commission was formed to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, but critics say it’s looking for ways to suppress the vote and that the requests are an invasion of privacy.

Gale, like Trump, is a Republican.