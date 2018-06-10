Game and Parks accepting Trout in the Classroom applications

LINCOLN, Neb. – Applications for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Trout in the Classroom curriculum program are being accepted through Aug. 24.

Certified teachers are encouraged to take part in this innovative program that brings a fish hatchery into the classroom. Students in grades 2 through 12 can learn about aquatic habitat, water quality, ecosystem interactions, food webs, and life cycles, while hatching and raising rainbow trout.

Scholarship funding is available from Trout Unlimited Chapter 710 and the Nebraska Environmental Trust to cover the cost of equipment. Participation and scholarship applications are due Aug. 24. Program details and application materials are available at outdoornebraska.org/ troutintheclassroom.

For more information, contact Lindsay Rogers at lindsay.rogers@nebraska.gov.