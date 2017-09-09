Game and Parks reminds pet owners to be vigilant against coyotes

LINCOLN, Neb. – Owners of small pets are reminded to be vigilant to protect them from possible coyote encounters.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission suggests people should haze coyotes away whenever possible to keep them wild and afraid of humans. The following steps will help keep pets safe:

— Do not approach or feed a coyote or other wildlife.

— Do not leave pet food outside.

— Keep pets on a leash, and do not let them roam at night.

— Keep an eye on your pet and keep it close, even if just letting it out into the yard for a few minutes.

— In the rare instance that a coyote acts aggressively, get inside a building or vehicle, if possible.

— If a coyote attacks, lift pets or children and fight back with sticks, rocks, or any other object while you back away.

Most interactions that people experience with coyotes are interactions between coyotes and dogs due to the territorial nature of both animals. Coyote attacks on people are very rare; coyotes typically avoid people.

Coyotes are common throughout Nebraska, including some areas of cities where there is habitat, such as creek bottoms, green space with tall grass, and agricultural fields.

People who observe a coyote showing no fear of humans or have had a pet attacked by a coyote should call Game and Parks at 402-471-0641.