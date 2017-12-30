Game and Parks suggests tips for safe ice fishing for bluegill

Stay safe on the ice this winter while enjoying a day of ice fishing. Follow these tips from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for safety on the ice:

— The minimum ice thickness for supporting one person is at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice.

— Drill holes or use an ice chisel or spud bar to check the ice conditions while working your way out to your fishing spot.

— Wear a life jacket.

— Commercial or homemade ice picks should be worn around your neck in case you fall through and need something to grip the ice and pull yourself out.

— Fish with others in case trouble arises.

— Have a long rope with you so someone can rescue you if you break through the ice.

— Before heading out, tell a family member or friend where you will be fishing.

— Avoid alcoholic beverages. These affect your judgment and increase your chances for hypothermia.

Fishing permits can be purchased online.