Game and Parks urges kayakers, canoers to stay off of flooded rivers

BY Nebraska Game & Parks Commission | March 23, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges the public to stay off of rivers affected by recent flooding.

Strong currents and inadequate clearance under bridges make kayaking, canoeing and recreational boating extremely dangerous at this time. Uprooted trees, concrete, metal and other materials swept away in the flood may be submerged or partially submerged in waters that experienced flooding, creating potentially deadly obstacles in rivers and lakes alike.

Those who wish to canoe or kayak should wait until water levels recede or plan a trip on water bodies that did not experience flooding.

 

