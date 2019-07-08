Garage at Johnson Lake destroyed by fire, cabin saved

Johnson Lake — Lexington Volunteer Firefighters responded at 1:30 a.m. Friday, July 5, to a fire in which a two-car garage was destroyed and a cabin received fire and smoke damage. There were no injuries.

Cozad and Elwood fire departments provided mutual aid and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic and crowd control. Lexington Rescue Chief Doug Glaze estimated 20 firefighters responded.

Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein was not able to go to the scene, but said the fire, originally paged as a grass fire, occurred at 16 North Cove, Dr. #10. Holbein says when firefighters arrived, a detached garage was fully engulfed and had collapsed on itself. It did catch the back of the cabin on fire, but firefighters were able to extinguish it and save the structure. The garage was separated from the cabin by a sidewalk.

Holbein says there was a “fair” amount of fire damage to a couple of bedrooms and a bathroom along the back wall of the cabin, but the living room was intact. Damage from the fire extended into the rafters on the back of the cabin. He says the dollar amount of damage would be determined by the homeowners’ insurance provider.

The homeowners told firefighters they had put some spent fireworks away the previous night in the back of the garage and thought they were extinguished. But they weren’t and ignited the garage.

Holbein says firefighters were told there was a golf cart in the garage, but no vehicles. Lexington Volunteer firefighters finished extinguishing the fire and arrived back at the fire hall at 3:45 a.m. They were called back about 7:30 a.m. to douse a spot in the garage that was still smoking.