Garbage hauler cited for collecting trash too early | KRVN Radio

Garbage hauler cited for collecting trash too early

BY Associated Press | March 24, 2017
Courtesy/MGN. Garbage truck.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – An owner of a trash collection company has been cited for collecting Grand Island garbage too early in the morning.

The Grand Island Independent reports that Tommy Ummel Sr., who co-owns Heartland Disposal with his son, was twice cited for violating city ordinance. Court documents say a Heartland Disposal employee began collecting garbage in Grand Island before 5 a.m. on Jan. 19 and March 1.

The younger Ummel, Tommy Ummel Jr., says the company takes the infractions seriously and says, “We want to be a good member of the community.”

He says that on one of those dates the company driver thought he could start before 5 a.m. in a commercial area. In the other case, the driver simply started too early and has been reprimanded.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
