Garth Brooks World Tour coming to Lincoln October 21st

LOS ANGELES- September 6th, 2017- For the first time in 21 years, the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to Lincoln, NE. The tour is presented by Amazon Music Unlimited. The concert will be Saturday, October 21st, 7:30 PM at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It’s the last show on the world tour for Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, September 15th at 10:00 AM CDT. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase. Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or either Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on September 15th.

Tickets will cost $61.29 plus a $4.44 tax, a $3.00 facility fee and a $6.25 service charge for a total of $74.98. All seats sold are best available.

About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks recently won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards for a fifth time, a first for any artist. He is also the first artist in history to receive 7 Diamond awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each and remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history certified by the RIAA with over 148 million album sales. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist. Garth has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Garth is currently on the three year Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour began with 11 sold out shows at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The tour is smashing records previously held by such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and even Garth Brooks. In three years, the tour has sold 5.91 million tickets, making it the biggest tour in the world.

Garth has also launched Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth’s Facebook page at 7:00 PM EST.