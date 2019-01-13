Gary Thompson to lead NPPD Board in 2019

Columbus, Neb.- Gary Thompson, a 26-year member of the Board of Directors of the Nebraska Public Power District, was elected as the Board’s chair for a second consecutive year following action taken during the utility’s monthly meeting. Thompson, a resident of Clatonia, was a long-time resident of Beatrice.

Also elected were Barry DeKay of Niobrara as first vice chair, Bill Johnson of Pilger as second vice chair, and Mary Harding of Plattsmouth as secretary. NPPD Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Traci Bender was elected treasurer.

“Being re-elected to this position for a second consecutive year is an honor and I appreciate the support of my fellow Board members,” Thompson stated. “Public power continues to be an essential ingredient to the economic strength of Nebraska. We have a strong agenda of issues to address over the next year that will be challenging.”

Thompson began his term of office on the NPPD Board of Directors in January 1993. He most recently served as vice chair in 1997, 2012, and 2017, and has served as second vice chair in 1998, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2013. He also served previously as committee chair for Benefits & Labor, Customer Services, Strategic Planning, Energy Supply and Nuclear in the past.

An attorney in Beatrice since 1971, Thompson graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Law School. He is a member of the Nebraska and Gage County Bar Associations, and the Beatrice Sertoma Club. Thompson is a past Chairman of the Board for the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce and served 11 years on the Board of Education for the Beatrice Public Schools.

He represents Subdivision 8, which consists of all or parts of Nuckolls, Thayer, Fillmore, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Pawnee, Richardson and Nemaha counties.

The Board of Directors also re-appointed Donna Starzec assistant treasurer and Christine Pillen deputy assistant treasurer. Jan Modelski was re-appointed as assistant secretary and Sandra Keefover as deputy assistant secretary. All are from Columbus.