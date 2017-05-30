Gas grill explosion injures 2 Lincoln firefighters

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say two Lincoln firefighters have been injured by the explosion of a propane gas grill.

Residents using the grill alongside a garage behind an apartment building called 911 for help Monday evening when they noticed flames coming from a tube that attached the propane tank to the grill burners. The two firefighters were injured when the gas tank exploded.

The blast shattered apartment windows, blew a hole in the garage and scattered grill parts all over the area.

None of the apartment residents was injured. Lincoln Battalion Chief Leo Benes says the firefighters were treated for minor injuries at a hospital and then released.