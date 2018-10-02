(VIDEO) Get Out and Play giveaway winner from Lexington!

KRVN Radio’s summer vehicle registration culminated Tuesday October 2nd, with the delivery of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler to its winner; Juan Lazo of Lexington. Lazo registered at local sponsor, BHA Real Estate in Lexington. The KRVN crew surprised him with the keys to the Jeep Wrangler after he left work. BHA Real Estate also presented Lazo with a check for $500 towards licensing and registration.

KRVN Radio would like to thank all of its sponsors for the giveaway called “Get Out and Play.” Corporate sponsors include Midway Auto Dealerships, Central Valley Irrigation, Lexington Regional Health Center, Schurrtop Angus and Charlois, Nutrein Ag Solutions, CHS, Lakefront Futures and Options, Nebraskaland Tire, Eustis Body Shop and Sander Furniture and Sleep Shop.

