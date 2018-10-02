(VIDEO) Get Out and Play giveaway winner from Lexington!

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-338638 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | October 2, 2018
Juan Lazo(left) was presented with the keys to his new 2018 Jeep Wrangler. KRVN Operations Manager Adam Smith interviews Lazo after he was surprised at his home this afternoon!

KRVN Radio’s summer vehicle registration culminated Tuesday October 2nd,  with the delivery of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler to its winner;  Juan Lazo of Lexington. Lazo registered at local sponsor, BHA Real Estate in Lexington. The KRVN crew surprised him with the  keys to the Jeep Wrangler after he left work.  BHA Real Estate also presented Lazo with a check for $500 towards licensing and registration.

KRVN Radio would like to thank all of its sponsors for the giveaway called “Get Out and Play.”  Corporate sponsors include Midway Auto Dealerships, Central Valley Irrigation, Lexington Regional Health Center, Schurrtop Angus and Charlois, Nutrein Ag Solutions, CHS, Lakefront Futures and Options, Nebraskaland Tire, Eustis Body Shop and Sander Furniture and Sleep Shop.

