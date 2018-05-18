“Get Out and Play” is theme of KRVN’s Jeep giveaway!

“Get Out and Play” is the theme of this summer’s KRVN annual vehicle giveaway. Staff members unveiled the vehicle Friday afternoon. It’s a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport featuring customized wheels and paint along with rugged tires and window tinting.

The Jeep will be traveling the state and into Kansas taking registrations for the vehicle at a variety of events.

Tentative plans for the giveaway will be made after September’s Husker Harvest Days. Listeners are encouraged to visit the krvn.com webpage and click under the Fun and Games link to see where it will be next!

Corporate sponsors for “Get Out and Play” include Midway Auto Dealerships, Central Valley Irrigation, Sander Furniture and Sleep Shop, NEBRASKALand Tire Group, farmer-owned CHS, Lexington Regional Health Center, Schurrtop Angus and Charolais, Lakefront Futures and Options, Eustis Body Shop and Dyna-Gro Seeds/ Crop Production Services.