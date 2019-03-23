Gilder Lehrman accepting Nebraska history teacher nominations for award

The History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring outstanding American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award honors one exceptional K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. Territories.

Nominations are currently being accepted for the 2019 award. Any full-time educator teaching American history as an individual subject or through social studies, reading, language arts, or other subjects in grades K-12 may be nominated.

The nominated teacher must have at least three years of classroom teaching experience and must be planning to teach for at least one year following the award year. Past state and national winners and self-nominations are not eligible.

The Nebraska winner will receive a $1,000 prize, classroom resources, and state recognition. The state winner will then be eligible for a $10,000 national prize awarded in New York City, NY.

The deadline is March 31st. Nomination forms can be found on the Gilder Lehrman website at: https://www.gilderlehrman.org/content/national-history-teacher-year.

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is a New York–based national nonprofit devoted to the teaching and learning of American history.