Girl Scouts invited to learn new outdoor skills during Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. – There are still spots available for Girl Scouts to take part in the first ever Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend July 13-14 at various state recreation areas throughout Nebraska.

Several state recreation areas including Fort Kearny, Lewis and Clark, Lake McConaughy and Wildcat Hills will offer free programming designed to help Girl Scouts and their families discover nature and challenge themselves to try new things. Activities are designed to encourage development of numerous outdoor skills and principles including navigation, leave no trace, fire building and outdoor cooking, and first aid and safety, among others. Girls who take part in the weekend can earn a special patch.

The Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend is a partnership among the National Association of State Park Directors, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. For more information or to register, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org.