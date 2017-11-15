Give BIG Lexington – November 16, 2017

Lexington Community Foundation to Host 7th Give BIG Lexington Event

Lexington, NE (September 2017) – Give BIG Lexington (GBL) is set for Thursday, November 16, 2017. The 24-hour day of giving is hosted by the Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) and is an event that makes giving easy for donors and fundraising simple for nonprofits. GBL benefits nonprofits of all sizes in our area.

The Foundation’s Give BIG Lexington initiative began in 2011 and was the first giving day hosted in Nebraska. It remains one of the biggest giving days in the area. November 16th will be the seventh Give BIG Lexington event.

It’s easy to get lost in the numbers, yet the numbers are a means by which the phenomenal impact the giving day has had in supporting the services that are important to our community can best be illustrated. In its first six events, GBL has distributed $2.6M, to 101 organizations. We have had an average of 1900 donors participate each year and 102 have participated in each of the six giving day events. Last year, GBL had 355 new donors give. Support for Give BIG Lexington has been widespread and has generated donations from 32 different states and one foreign country. This single-day drive has become an enormous focus for charitable fundraising in the Lexington area.

Expect greater things this year.

One of the appealing aspects of Give BIG Lexington to both donors and nonprofits is that donations made during Give BIG Lexington have the potential to grow through proportional share match dollars and random “Golden Ticket” prize drawings. A total of $55,000 in match and prizes will be added to the amount raised through donations.

Another is that 100% of donations made through Give BIG Lexington ‘17 will go to the participating organization. All platform and processing fees will be covered by the Lexington Community Foundation again this year. This is a benefit for participating organizations, and donors will appreciate knowing that LCF is committed to making sure every dollar counts.

Give BIG Lexington is powered by Razoo, a year-round online giving website, which will feature more than 75 local and Lexington area nonprofits. The site for Give BIG Lexington launched on September 15th and can be accessed by going to: giveBIGlexington.razoo.com. The site contains complete giving day information and rules, including a listing of the participating organizations and their causes. On Thursday, November 16th, the front page of the site will be live with leaderboards and media posts.

GBL ’17 is made possible because of the support and trust of generous people who work with the Foundation to achieve goals. Special thanks to our media sponsors: Lexington Clipper-Herald, KRVN AM/FM, NTV, FOX KFXL and 10/11 News; and 2017 Foundation Premiere Event Sponsors: Central Valley Irrigation, KRVN AM/FM, Lexington Family Dentistry and Lexington Regional Health Center.

We are truly fortunate to live in a region where so many people care. Imagine how much more impact can be realized with even greater participation in Give BIG Lexington this year. Envision what the next great achievement in Lexington will be.

Give BIG Lexington will be held for 24 hours – from 12:00 a.m. until midnight on Thursday, November 16th and is presented by the Lexington Community Foundation.