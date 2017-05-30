GIVH Member Receives Resident of the Year Award

Kearney – Jose Trejo, a resident at the Grand Island Veterans’ Home, received the 2017 Resident of the Year Award recently at the Nebraska Nursing Facility Association’s (NNFA) Spring Convention in Kearney.

Trejo was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the well-being of his fellow residents.

“Jose is a wonderful resident and very deserving of this award. He is friendly and outgoing. He never stops learning, and works to engage other members in activities that he enjoys such as video games, art, and off-campus dining trips. He also befriends the other members and is constantly working hard to maintain his independence,” said Alex Willford, GIVH facility administrator.

“Jose has made a direct impact on the quality of life at the Grand Island Veterans’ Home. It is our pleasure to recognize Jose in this way,” said Heath Boddy, NNFA president and CEO.

More than 600 nursing facility and assisted-living facility owners, administrators, staff, and vendors participated in the four-day convention.

GIVH is a 266-bed facility offering specialized care for Nebraska’s military heroes. Go to http://dhhs.ne.gov/veterans/ Pages/vets_gi.aspx or call 308-385-6252 for more information.