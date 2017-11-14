Giving Days: Invest In the Lexington Community

Omaha, Neb. (November 13, 2017) – Every Nebraskan uses a nonprofit every day. In Nebraska, one in 11 people in the state – your friends, family and neighbors – work for a nonprofit organization, and their volunteers provide services and programs to everyone, from the most vulnerable to the most resource-secure. On Thursday, November 16, the Lexington community is dedicating a day, Give Big Lexington, to give back to nonprofits.

Several Nebraska communities have Giving Days this fall like Give Big Lexington, which is hosted by the Lexington Community Foundation. The Big Give Lexington initiative began in 2011 and was the first giving day hosted in Nebraska. In six years, more than $2.6 million has been distributed to 101 area organizations.

In the past year, more than $15 million was donated during Giving Days across the state of Nebraska. The Corporation for National and Community Service ranks Nebraska sixth in the nation when it comes to volunteerism.

“Whatever cause is important to you – you can give from $10 dollars to $100 – whatever you can give will really make a difference,” said Anne Hindery, CEO of the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands. “We invite citizens to join us and the Lexington Community Foundation on November 16 to support the nonprofits that make your area great.”