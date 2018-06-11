Glitch in valuation change notices

Lexington, Neb. — A glitch in the computer system prevented about 1,000 valuation change notices from being printed and

subsequently mailed for the June 1 start of valuation protest filing, Dawson County Assessor John Moore said Monday.

This error was discovered after several property owners contacted the assessor’s office to report not getting their notices. Moore said he began working with his computer programmers last week to see

what happened, and that is when he verified there had been unprinted notices.

The common practice is for his office to send notice on all properties as a courtesy for property owners to see what is on record for their particular real estate parcel.

The statute requires notification for any change, not just increases in value. Most of those that were missed were agricultural and a big share of those did not show an increase but went down, Moore said.

“Hopefully we have notified everyone now,” he said, “but if you still haven’t seen a notice please contact us and we will give you the information.”

The delay in notification allows those property owners additional time to file past the July 2 deadline. Moore said June 30 is on a weekend so the normal deadline extends to July 2. The filing period is extended for those receiving a delayed notice to only July 11, said the assessor.