GoFundMe page set-up for men injured in motocross accidents

Two Cozad family members were hospitalized following separate accidents at a Lexington motocross track on Sunday. The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department responded to the track called “Lex MX” around 12:44pm. Track co-owner Jason Fagot says the first injury involved Keith Gomez who was competing in a race when he had an accident “where the bike got a little out of control and injured himself.

After rescue personnel tended to Keith, his grandfather Steve Gomez was attempting to take the motorcycle to a trailer when he lost control and became injured too.

Social media accounts indicate Keith suffered back injuries and Steve had neck and leg injuries. Both were taken to Lexington Regional Health Center and then transferred to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. A GoFundMe page has been set up for both men to assist with medical expenses. Organizers are also hoping to assist with some of Steve’s farming operation.