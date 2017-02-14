Going Bananas For Jesus Deadline Nears

Hundreds of young people from across the Diocese of Grand Island and the Midwest are signing up for the 19th Annual Going Bananas For Jesus Catholic Youth Rally in North Platte, Nebraska, March 17-19.

“But are concern is that many will not be able to attend because of our early registration deadline of March 1st,” says Co-Chairman, Brenda Conell. “We need a final count of participants because of our need to find host families, order t-shirts, and plan food for the three day weekend,” says Conell.

The core team has created a schedule filled with prayer, workshops, seminars, and musical performances. Conell says it’s a faith-filled event that encourages people to grow stronger to Christ through discovery and prayer. These events will be held at the North Platte Catholic School facilities and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

“We do offer adult mini sessions and special workshops, too,” says Conell, as we are focused on faith development for all Catholics in the region.

Special keynote presenters, Jesse Manibusan and ValLimar Jansen will headline the weekend with music and faith stories.

Jesse Manibusan is a composer, singer/songwriter, storyteller, humorist, catechist, evangelizer and encourager. Manibusan has that knack to build instant rapport, connect to his audience, and create life-giving memories that help deepen faith and cultivate the joy that inspires service, sacrifice and the celebration of life.

ValLimar Jansen is a highly regarded singer, composer and recording artist. She is educated and experienced as a university/college professor, a leader of worship and prayer and a workshop presenter at conferences across the United States and abroad. ValLimar Jansen has a long history of singing sacred music.

Registration deadline is March 1, 2017. The $80 registration price includes the weekend’s meals and Banana’s T-shirt. Out-of-town participants stay with host families. Registration forms are on-line at www.youthgidiocese.weebly.com. Families may also contact their local Catholic church, or call John Burke at 308-325-6330.

“We encourage families to not hesitate to send their teens. The team is working really hard to create an welcoming environment with a focus on faith,” says Conell. “Trust me, your children will have the experience of a lifetime,” says Conell.