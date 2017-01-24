Good Neighbor Award Nominations Now Available

Omaha, Neb. (January 24, 2017) – AKSARBEN Foundation is currently accepting nominations for the annual Good Neighbor Award. Sponsored by AKSARBEN Foundation and Omaha World Herald, the program recognizes individuals or groups nominated by friends or neighbors for performing unselfish acts of kindness without the expectation of compensation or personal gain of any kind. In the last five years more than 150 individuals or groups have received this recognition. Commemorative certificates and lapel pins are awarded at the honorees’ summer county fair.
Completed nominations are accepted from organizations or individuals throughout Nebraska and western Iowa and are due to AKSARBEN Foundation by June 1, 2017. Nomination forms can be obtained:
Online: http://www.aksarben.org/p/coreinitiatives/community/goodneighboraward
Email: Info@aksarben.org
Mail: 6910 Pacific St, Ste 102, Omaha, NE 68106