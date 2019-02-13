Google to invest in 14 states including Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. — Google announced Wednesday that it will invest over $13 billion through 2019 in data centers and offices across the U.S., with major expansions in 14 states.

A Google blog post says the new investments will give the firm the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia. The company says with the new investment, Google will now have a home in 24 total states, including data centers in 13 communities.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news from Google that it plans to investment in Nebraska:

“Nebraska has built a reputation for itself as the Silicon Prairie and a hub for tech companies, start ups, and entrepreneurs,” said Governor Ricketts. “Today’s announcement from Google underscores that reputation and will bring great opportunities for Nebraskans. We appreciate the work of all the partners who teamed up to successfully promote Nebraska as the destination for Google’s next investment.”

Additional information about Google’s announcement can by found by clicking here Any questions should be sent to press@google.com.