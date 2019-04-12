class="post-template-default single single-post postid-378583 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
GOP calls out graduation speaker’s abortion stance | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | April 12, 2019
Courtesy/wikipedia.org -- Sen. Bob Kerrey.

Omaha, Neb. —  The Nebraska Republican Party says a Jesuit college in Omaha should rescind its invitation asking former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey to speak at its commencement, citing his position on abortion.

The state party’s executive director, Ryan Hamilton, released a statement Thursday saying that Creighton University should find a different commencement speaker and “take a stand for their pro-life values.”

Hamilton says Kerrey voted against banning late-term abortions while in the Senate.
Kerrey, who also formerly served as Nebraska’s governor, says he won’t speak at the May 18 commencement ceremonies if his presence will be a distraction.

Kerrey says he supports Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. He says it doesn’t make him “pro-abortion,” but rather “pro-civil rights.”
The university declined to comment.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
