Gosper County Santa Cop program has grown in few short years

The Gosper County Santa Cop program is an outreach to make Christmas a little extra special for area children. The program originated with the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office 8 years ago but, Chief Deputy Sheriff Craig Ward says more volunteers and organizations have become involved over the years. When they started coffee cans were placed at area businesses for donations. Now Ward says “the support has grown so much over the years we don’t even solicit donations anymore.” The donations for the project trickle in throughout the year. He says Courthouse employees play a vital role and the Elwood Lions Club has also stepped-up to wrap the gifts.

Trees with cards on them were left at the Gosper County Courthouse, Security First Bank and Pinnacle Bank last month. People could take them and buy the appropriate gift for the child. Gift cards are also distributed through the Food Pantry which allows recipients to obtain perishable food items from Elwood Market. The monetary donations are used to additional clothing items for the recipients. Chief Deputy Ward says 41 children from 22 families were assisted this year.