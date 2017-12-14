Gosper County Santa Cop program in 9th year

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office launched the Gosper County Santa Cop program in 2008 and has grown over the years with more community involvement. Sheriff Dennis Ocken says he and deputies saw a need for providing less privileged children and their families a happier holiday season.

Gosper County Courthouse employees, Elwood Lion’s Club and other volunteers have stepped in to assist with accepting donations, shopping for clothing and toy items and then wrapping the gifts. The Sheriff and Deputies then deliver the presents to the families.

Besides monetary donations received from many generous donors, there is a Christmas tree in the Courthouse, Security First Bank and Pinnacle Bank that provides gift suggestions that the public can purchase. There are still gift suggestions available on the trees.

The Pinnacle Bank also donates money to provide food vouchers through the Elwood Food Pantry to Elwood Market.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can contact Gosper County Sheriff’s Office or the Gosper County Treasurer’s Office.

Elwood’s Old Fashioned Christmas is being held today(December 14th). Area businesses will be open with prizes, food and drink. Sheriff Ocken says it would also be a good opportunity to grab a name from one of the trees to help with the Santa Cop program.