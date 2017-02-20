class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216444 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Gothenburg Business Expanding to North Platte | KRVN Radio

Gothenburg Business Expanding to North Platte

BY Scott Foster | February 20, 2017
Home News Regional News
Gothenburg Business Expanding to North Platte

GOTHENBURG – Sander Furniture is opening a news business in North Platte.

Coming soon to North Platte will be Sander Furniture and Sleep Shop. Owner Chadd Sander said it’s been a lot of work.

“We cleaned up the building which had been an appliance store,” Sander said, “it looks really nice now. We really like the opportunity of being in North Platte.” He said that the doors will open on Monday, Feb 20.

The new store is located at 1803 East 4th street in North Platte along highway 30 as you come into town from the east.

Sander and his wife Miriam have ran the furniture store in Gothenburg since 2006.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments