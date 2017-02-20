Gothenburg Business Expanding to North Platte

GOTHENBURG – Sander Furniture is opening a news business in North Platte.

Coming soon to North Platte will be Sander Furniture and Sleep Shop. Owner Chadd Sander said it’s been a lot of work.

“We cleaned up the building which had been an appliance store,” Sander said, “it looks really nice now. We really like the opportunity of being in North Platte.” He said that the doors will open on Monday, Feb 20.

The new store is located at 1803 East 4th street in North Platte along highway 30 as you come into town from the east.

Sander and his wife Miriam have ran the furniture store in Gothenburg since 2006.